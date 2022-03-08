Pig Grunts, Barks And Squeals Reveal A Range Of Emotions

By Martin M Barillas Having gathered thousands of recordings of pigs in various contexts, researchers have discovered for the first time that porcine grunts reveal real emotions. With an algorithm they designed, the European researchers decoded more than 7,000 pig vocalizations as negative (scared or frightened) or positive (happy or excited). “With this study, we demonstrate that animal sounds provide […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!