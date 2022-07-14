Picky Eaters: How Respondents Are Getting Their Pets To Eat Their Food

By Simona Kitanovska

Seven in 10 parents say their pet is just as much of a picky eater — if not pickier — than their child, according to new research.

A recent survey of 2,000 dog owners found that half of respondents said they “always” or “often” struggle to get their dog to eat their meals (49 percent), with a similar percentage admitting they often have to add things to their dog’s food to get them to eat it (48 percent).

More than half of dog owners consider their pups to be picky eaters (54 percent) because they only like particular foods (46 percent), they’re not interested in their food (44 percent) or they dislike certain ingredients (44 percent).

A survey run by OnePoll for Jinx found that more than a quarter of dog owners have at least 10 bags of unused dog food lying around their house from trying to find an option that works well for their pets (28 percent).

On average, they’ve cycled through eight types of flavors or brands of food to get there.

Most dog owners said their furry friends often get tired of eating the same foods over and over (59 percent), but finding a new option isn’t easy — with respondents agreeing it’s harder to add variety to their dog’s diet than their own (71 percent vs. 62 percent).

Three in five pet parents said they have a hard time keeping up with their dog’s dietary needs and food preferences between everything else going on during the day (62 percent).

Something most respondents can agree on is that quality ingredients make dogs more excited to eat (63 percent).

Yet, two-thirds falsely believe that every ingredient in their dog’s food contributes to nutrition or taste, without acknowledging that many contain fillers.

A dog and its owner attend on the first day of the Festival of Dogs weekend at Castle Howard on May 21, 2022 in York, England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

“What goes into your dog’s food directly impacts taste appeal,” said Terri Rockovich, co-founder and CEO of Jinx. “Look for an option that pairs high-quality lean proteins with real fruits and vegetables, that is free from fillers like corn, wheat and soy, as well as artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. Nutrition-packed, real food inherently tastes better, which means all dogs, even the pickiest ones, are more likely to get excited to finish their bowls.”

When it comes to why their furry friends might suddenly not like their food anymore, half of respondents didn’t know or weren’t sure that dogs lose their sense of taste as they get older, and a similar percentage didn’t know the same is true for their smell (51 percent).

One in six parents of older dogs also weren’t aware their dog’s age may contribute to their pickiness when eating.

Parents of picky pets gave some tips on how they get their dogs to eat their food, like reducing the amount of human food they give them (33 percent), adding toppers (33 percent) or slowly transitioning to a new food by mixing it with the old one (32 percent).

“Toppers are an incredible way to add variety into a dog’s diet at mealtime, without having to constantly transition to a completely new food, which can wreak havoc on a dog’s digestive system,” says Rockovich. “They give an added boost of protein and nutrients to a meal, enhancing smell and taste appeal for picky pups, even for older dogs that may have diminished senses.”

Bags of Nutro Max Cat dry cat food are displayed on a shelf at Amore Animal Supplies May 22, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HOW TO GET PICKY DOGS TO EAT THEIR FOOD

Reducing the amount of human food/table scraps – 33 percent

Adding toppers (blueberries, cheese, etc.) – 33 percent

Transitioning to a new food slowly (mixing old and new) – 32 percent

Adjusting portions – 30 percent

Switching to tastier food – 30 percent

Produced in association with SWNS.