Photographer’s ‘Migrant Mother’ Image Is One Of The 20th Century’s Most Iconic

By zenger.news | on March 02, 2022

By John Roach Two Depression-era American women met for the briefest of moments one day in March, 1936, and it was the fallout from extreme weather — punishing drought and relentless heat that persisted for years — that caused the twist of fate in which their paths crossed. This fleeting rendezvous occurred because of the unlivable Dust Bowl conditions strangling the […]

