Photographer Captures Dolphins In Underwater Chat Room

By Simona Kitanovska A pod of common dolphins off Britain were caught “chatting” when a wildlife photographer filmed them underwater, after being followed by the group. The creatures were heard after they uttered an array of “whistles and clicks” as a GoPro camera was followed by the curious members of the pod. Rosie Barrett, 25, captured the moment while on […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!