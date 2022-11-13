Pet Owners Agree That Their Animals Make The Holidays Better

By Gabriella Petty Four in five (81%) pet owners say their animal friend makes all holidays better, according to a new poll. A survey of 2,000 pet owners found that families and individuals with pets are extra focused on their animal companions during this time of year. Thirty-nine percent of pet owners always get their pet something for the holidays […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!