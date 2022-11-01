Penguin Feathers Could Be The Key To Effective Anti-icing Technology

By Gwyn Wright Penguin feathers may be the key to developing effective anti-icing technology, says a new research published in the journal ACS Applied Material Interfaces. Scientists have developed a mesh that replicates the thawing effects of the creature’s fur. The research team says it offers a chemical-free way of dealing with ice build-up on electric wires, wind turbines and […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!