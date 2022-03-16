Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

‘Peaky Blinders’ Superfan Spends Nearly $8,000 On Tattoos Devoted To The BBC Gangster Show

By zenger.news | on March 16, 2022

By Ana Marjanovic A “Peaky Blinders” superfan has forked out $7,825 (6,000 pounds) to cover his entire back and arms in tattoos devoted to the hit BBC gangster series. David Hatfield, 58, has spent 125 hours under the needle to obtain the stunning artwork, which features most of the main characters from the iconic gritty crime drama. The council worker […]

