Paw-sible Discovery: Remains Of New Species Of Ancient Bear-Dog Predator Uncovered In France

By zenger.news | on June 17, 2022

By Joseph Golder An international team of scientists has identified a new species of ancient predator that was part bear and part dog and roamed Europe millions of years ago. The new genus has been named ‘Tartarocyon’, a nod to a large, powerful, one-eyed giant from Basque mythology. The international team of experts, led by Bastien Mennecart from the Natural […]

