Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Pattern Flip To Return Downpours, Severe Weather To Southern US

By zenger.news | on March 13, 2022

By Renee DuffIn a dramatic reversal of the seasons, portions of the South that dealt with record cold over the weekend will experience a resurgence of warm, moist air that will reignite the risk of downpours and severe weather early this week. Temperatures took a nosedive behind the large storm that brought snow, downpours and feisty thunderstorms during its journey […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!