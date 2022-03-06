Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Pastor Jeremy Tuck Kicks Off “The Undercover Blessings” Campaign for Clayton County

Open Audio Article Player
Nationally recognized Mega Pastor, Jeremy Tuck, gifts a brand-new furnished home

By Staff | on March 05, 2022

Forrest Park, GA— Jeremy Tuck, Senior Pastor of Living Faith Tabernacle, Author, and international speaker kicks off his new campaign entitled “The Undercover Blessing”.  Jeremy Tuck has developed a massive congregation with four satellite locations, multiple sub ministries and an impressive community outreach. Pastor Tuck has been recognized for growing one of the largest millennial-based churches in the metro Atlanta […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!