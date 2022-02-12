Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Pass The Tissues: First Evidence Of Dinosaur Respiratory Infection 

By zenger.news | on February 12, 2022

By Martin M Barillas Fossils have provided the first evidence of a respiratory infection in dinosaurs that lived 150 million years ago. In a study published in Scientific Reports, scientists examined the fossilized neck bones of a large, plant-eating diplodocid dinosaur resembling a brontosaurus that lived during the Late Jurassic period, about 163 to 145 million years ago. The bones […]

