Paleontologists Discover New Crocodile Species With Thickest Eggs Ever

By Joseph Golder Paleontologists have discovered a new species of crocodile that lived with the last dinosaurs and that laid the thickest eggs on record. A group of paleontologists from the University of Zaragoza in Spain, working with colleagues at the NOVA University Lisbon and the Catalan Institute of Human Paleoecology and Social Evolution, discovered eggshell belonging to the new […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!