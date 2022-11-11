OZ’s Turksh Origins Mahbe  Drove Turkish Voters Cost Mehemet Oz’s Razor Thin Defeat  Dr Oz Is One Of A Growing Number Of Muslim Americans Who Are Voting Republican

By Joseph Hammond Republican Senatorial candidate Mehmet Oz faces an uphill battle as he closes on Democratic rival John Fetterman for the title of next senator of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Yet, Oz’s surprise victory in the Republican primary and his strong showing in the campaign also signal a subtle political shift — many Muslim Americans are increasingly voting Republican. […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!