Owl’s He Doing- Animal Lovers Release Healed Eurasian Eagle-Owl Back Into Wild

By zenger.news | on June 29, 2022

By Joseph Golder A Eurasian eagle-owl was released back into the wild after animal lovers healed its broken wing. The touching moment the huge bird of prey gets set free in its natural habitat on a hillside in Austria can be seen in these images. The owl had been taken in at the Tierparadies Schabenreith animal refuge, which is located […]

