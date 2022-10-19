Orionids To Kick Off Prolonged Stretch Of Fall Meteor Showers

By Brian Lada Four meteor showers are about to peak in less than one month’s time, a celestial series that will kick off before the end of the week thanks to one of the most famous objects in the solar system. The Orionid meteor shower peaks on the night of Thursday, Oct. 20, into the early morning of Friday, Nov. […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!