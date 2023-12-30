Op-Ed: Where is Jacksonville’s Strong Mayor?

In this opinion piece, Dr. Gray says that all of Mayor Deegan`s new leadership appointments in JFRD have no authority to make any decisions. He says they lack the power to impact the policy changes required to affect the historical, unfair racial dilemmas that have plagued this Department for years.

A Senior Commander gave me some valuable and professional advice upon my selection to become a Company Commander in the U. S. Army. “Know what you know, and know what you, do not know, but more importantly, select and surround yourself with subordinates, who know what you, do not know, and never mislead anyone. Always know you are singularly and ultimately responsible for your decisions”.

The City of Jacksonville according to Wikipedia “currently utilize the strong mayor form of government in which the mayor currently has significant powers compared to the Jacksonville City Council”.

Where is Jacksonville`s Strong Mayor and what is Deegan`s definition of leadership team and leadership positions?

The Daily Record indicated upon her election “Mayor Donna Deegan is assembling a more expensive City Hall executive team than that of her predecessor, Lenny Curry”.

Bureaucracies at every level are not known for efficiency, but effective leadership at the top of any organization is always essential.

“The Deegan administration added seven new positions to the mayor`s staff…the new roles to help fulfill her campaign promises”.

The reality of these new positions were truly exposed when a member of the City Council Budget Committee asked the Mayor`s Executive staff the question, what is the function of the Chief of Diversity and Inclusion?

One of Deegan`s new positions…the Chief of staff could not find the appropriate words and passed the Council`s question to the Chief Administrative Officer, she also failed to rise to the occasion.

Scott Wilson the City Council Liaison asked if the Mayor could come and provide an answer to the question, what is the function of the Chief of Diversity and Inclusion?

The Council remove the funding for this position.

Organizational Effectiveness Consultants would suggest to Mayor Deegan that leadership positions with titles such as: Chief and Director should have the following components: a staff to supervise, a job description, scope of responsibility, authority to carry out assigned responsibilities, that impact policies changes to improve the organization. Attempting to fulfill another campaign promise, Mayor Deegan last week “announced multiple promotions and a slew of reappointments for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department”.

The Florida Times Union published an article where Mayor Deegan said, “We have put in place a succession plan to create a pipeline that brings diverse talent to the top of the department”.

Jake Stofan from Action News Jax shared opposing views from the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Firefighters, a group of Black Firefighters.

“These positions, although titled to give the illusion of authority as presently presented are nothing more than superficial racial coding giving the appearance of progress within the Department when in actuality are nothing more than appeasement”. Mayor Deegan and her Executive Staff are making the same critical and damaging management mistake, with the JFRD Leadership team, they made with the Mayor`s New Positions in City Hall, by assigning leadership titles without authority to carry out assigned responsibilities that impact policy changes to improve the organization.

Leadership positions without authority is tantamount to having a power boat in the ocean without an engine attached to the boat.

“The leadership appointments bring JFRD closer to representing the demographics of the city, Deegan said, with the executive team being 38% Black, 6% Asian, 6% Hispanic and 50% white”.

Mayor Deegan must be commended for saying “We want our leadership to look like our city”.

Removing the current JFRD leadership would have created real and effective change. Deegan has demonstrated the inability to make the hard decisions that are required to effect policy shifts for effectiveness.

The Mayor specialize in political eye wash, rather than strong political action and strength.

Jake Stofan from Action News Jax raises a serious question about the Mayor`s JFRD Diversity Pipeline Appointment and Succession Plan.

“Deegan indicated there is no set timeline for the eventual replacement of the JFRD leaders who were reappointed Thursday, nor did the guarantee those put into the deputy positions would eventually take over those higher roles”.

The advice given to me years ago from a Senior Army Commander rings true today watching Mayor Deegan`s weak administration in Jacksonville.

“Know what you know, and know what you, do not know, but more importantly, select and surround yourself with subordinates, who know what you, do not know, and never mislead anyone. Always know you are singularly and ultimately responsible for your decisions”.

Dr. Juan P. Gray, A Very Concerned Citizen