OP-ED: Black History — Critical and Factual, Not Theory

By Staff | on February 13, 2022

By Congressman James E. Clyburn (D-SC), House Majority Whip

Focus on the history-making contributions of Blacks in America began when Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History successfully lobbied for the creation of Negro History Week in 1926. They chose a week in February that could embrace the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Civil Rights activities on colleges campuses in the […]

