One Of The Best Traders In Congress Sells Shares Of Distressed Regional Bank On Day Of Stock Crash

By Chris Katje Several banks have collapsed in 2023, including Silvergate Capital, Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank, a unit of SVB Financial. The Department of Treasury and Federal Reserve stepped in to provide a backstop for depositors of Silicon Valley Bank. A member of Congress sold shares of a distressed regional bank shortly before it fell further. Here are […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!