One-Of-A-Kind Red Book Chronicles The Benin Empire In Proper Perspective

By Onome Amawhe LAGOS, Nigeria — “The Benin Monarchy: An Anthology of Benin History” is a one-of-a-kind book on the kingdom of Benin in what is now southwestern Nigeria and whose history dates back to the 900s. The Benin empire is one of the world’s oldest royal dynasties, which was also one of West Africa’s most powerful kingdoms until the late […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!