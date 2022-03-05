One For The Horse-tory Books: Horse Rescued After Falling Into 15-Foot Well

By Lee Bullen Firefighters in Washington State have rescued a horse that had been trapped at the bottom of a deep well. The rescue took place on Whidbey Island in Island County, Washington, at around 9:15 a.m. on March 3. “North Whidbey Fire and Rescue, Navy Region Northwest Fire and Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue responded to a technical […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!