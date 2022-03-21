‘Once-In-A-Lifetime’ Moment Caught On Video By Kayaker

By Mark Puleo Kiran Shrestha thought he had the most incredible footage he needed to record. Kayaking in the middle of Kapuche Glacier Lake in the mountainous Annapurna region of central Nepal, Shrestha pulled out his phone and began filming the beautiful sapphire-colored lake and its scenic neighboring ascent. Similarly, Shrestha’s camping companion Shambhu Adhikari had just pulled out his […]