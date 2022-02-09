On The Block: Wolves Surging Behind Karl-Anthony Towns-Led Post Attack

By Nekias Duncan You know who has the NBA’s best offense in 2022? Not the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors (111.6 Offensive Rating, 15th), who are winners of nine straight and generally the beacon of ball-and-body movement. You’re on the right track if you guessed the Trae Young-led Atlanta Hawks (115.5, 4th) — the man’s been on fire (28.4 points […]