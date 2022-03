Obituary Reverend Charlie W. Span Sr.

Reverend Charlie W. Span Sr. was born Thursday, December 20, 1928, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Reverend Charlie W. Span Sr. was born Thursday, December 20, 1928, in Sylvester, Georgia, to the late Ollie & Mamie Wade Span. He is preceded in death by two sons, Eddie Span and Johnny Span, one daughter Leila Mae Span-Harrell, […]