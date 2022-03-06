Obituary – KENNETH OTHELL “00” BURROUGH

July 14, 1948 - February 24, 2022 Kenneth Othell Burrough, the last NFL player to wear his legendary number “00”, died at his home in Jacksonville, Florida at the age of 73. Burrough bravely battled several medical issues prior to his passing. Double “0” made his last contribution to society with a profound final play in his decision to donate […]
