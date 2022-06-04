Obituary: He Was A Gentleman With A Heart of Gold

Willie L. Wilson, age 92, died on October 9, 2020 at Memorial Hospital after a month-long battle with COVID-19. Mr Wilson graduated from Old Stanton High School in Jacksonville, Fl in 1946, and was among the last living members of that alumni. After graduating high school, he enlisted into what was then the US Army Air Forces (USAAF) in September, […]
