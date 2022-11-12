Nursing Poll Finds Half Have Considered Leaving The Profession

By Gabriella Petty A new survey of 1,000 American nurses found that 50% have considered leaving the nursing profession. Nine in 10 of the nurses polled believe the quality of patient care often suffers due to nursing shortages (90%). The majority added that they feel guilty about taking a break because they think they must always be on call (55%). […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!