Novak Djokovic Wins Tel Aviv Tournament for 89th Title

By Lennox Kalifungwa Novak Djokovic won his third trophy of 2022 and the 89th of his career at the Tel Aviv Watergen Open on Sunday, defeating Marin Cilic in the tournament final in straight sets. Djokovic, 35, won 6-3, 6-4 to build on an already successful tennis season, adding the Israeli title to his ATP tour success in Rome and his […]