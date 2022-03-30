Northern Lights Could Glow Over The US Wednesday Night

By Brian Lada Activity has been ramping up on the surface of the sun over the past week, and a recent burst of activity could lead to an outbreak of the Aurora Borealis across Canada and the northern United States. On Monday, NOAA’s sun-watching satellites detected two eruptions on the surface of the sun that sent enormous clouds of charged […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!