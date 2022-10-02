No! Protests Against The Mauritanian Language Law Continue

By Joseph Hammond The survival of Mauritania’s non-Arabic cultures, according to opposition groups, would be threatened by a law that they have pledged to continue demonstrating against. The Mauritanian government says that the new law, passed this summer, is a much-needed educational reform. “[This will] put an end to the alarming deterioration of the national education system,” the National Education […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!