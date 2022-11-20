NNPA BlackPress Rep. Karen Bass Proclaimed First Black Female Mayor of Los Angeles

When Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) announced her candidacy for mayor of Los Angeles last year, she knew the race wouldn’t be easy. But the former Congressional Black Caucus Chair also believed that her beloved city faced a crisis, and that others that had (or were likely to) declare their candidacy, probably wouldn’t live up to the challenge. “I’ve spent my […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!