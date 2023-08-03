Nikola Corp Inc. Is Expected To Report A Loss Of 22 Cents Per Share On revenue Of $15.43 Million.

By Adam Eckert Last month, Nikola’s 2023 annual meeting of sharehZenger News was adjourned to Aug. 3 after the company did not receive enough votes to approve its proposal to increase the number of authorized shares of its common stock. A proposed amendment to Section 242 of the Delaware General Corporation Law is expected to be effective when the meeting reconvenes. The amendment will change […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!