Nicole Leaves ‘Unprecedented’ Damage In Its Wake

By Allison Finch For now, Kate Rose’s home still stands in Wilbur-By-The-Sea following Hurricane Nicole’s devastation along the Florida coast. The walls still hold strong, and the windows seem unbroken at first glance. An autumn wreath of leaves and miniature gourds still decorates her front door as hurricane season gives way to fall. But after the rare November hurricane carved […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!