New Study Takes A Bite Out Of Assumptions About Giant Megalodon Sharks

By Martin M Barillas While megalodon sharks were indeed prehistoric giants, their shape may have differed from modern sharks, according to a new study. Otodus megaladon hunted in the world’s oceans 15 to 3.6 million years ago. So far, they are known only by some vertebrae and enormous teeth, which resemble the smaller teeth found in modern great white sharks. […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!