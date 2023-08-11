The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
New Species Of Extinct Whale Named After Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh

By zenger.news | on August 11, 2023

By Stephen Beech A new species of extinct whale that inhabited seas covering present-day Egypt has been named after the famous pharaoh Tutankhamun. The 41 million-year-old fossil was unearthed near Faiyum, a city around 60 miles (100 kilometers) southwest of Cairo, by an international team of scientists. With a length of around eight feet (2.5 meters) and an estimated body […]

