The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

New Research May Yield Treatment To Halt Parkinson’s

By zenger.news | on October 07, 2022

By Abigail Klein Leichman Scientists from the University of Haifa reported in the journal NJP Parkinson’s Disease a groundbreaking discovery that could lead to treatments, which can stopthe spread of Parkinson’s disease. Patients with Parkinson’s suffer from massive loss of nerve cells in a brain region that’s normally packed with dopaminergic neurons. Dopamine allows brain cells to transfer messages and […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!