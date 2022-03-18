Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

New NASA Telescope’s First Photo Is Stunning Image From Deep Space

By Zachary RosenthalThe first sharp image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured a stunningly clear photo of a twinkling star roughly more than 2,000 light-years away from Earth. The photo, released on Wednesday, shows the distant Milky Way star located in deep space about 2,000 light-years away in the Ursa Major constellation. Experts have designated the star as 2MASS […]

