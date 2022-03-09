New Jersey Police Officers Catch Toddler Dropped From Burning Building

By Joseph Golder New Jersey police officers caught a 3-year-old after his dad threw him out of the second-floor window of a burning building. The father then jumped himself. The footage shows police officers in front of a building on fire in New Brunswick, New Jersey, early morning on March 7. Rescue captured on officers’ body worn camera. Dad throws […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!