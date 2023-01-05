The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

New Form Of Using DNA To Kill Cancer Cells Could Pave Way For Cure

By zenger.news | on January 05, 2023

By Gwyn Wright Cancer Cell introduced with Oncolytic DNA hairpin pairs (oHPs) is shown in a diagram. Researchers have discovered this reaction often triggers immune reaction which inhibit further tumor growth when oHPs meet the tumor-causing over-expressed miRNA. AKIMITSU OKAMOTO/UNIVERSITY OF TOKYO A new way of using DNA to kill cancer cells which could pave the way for a cure […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!