New Effort Launched To Save Persian Leopard

By JNS Reporter A Persian Leopard or Caucasian leopard sits in its pen on May 23, 2019, in the “Parc des Felins” zoological park, in Lumigny-Nesle-Ormeaux, east of Paris. THOMAS SAMSON/JNS A two year old Leopard cub has arrive in Israel from France as a part of a desperate effort to save an endangered species. The Persian leopard considered an […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!