Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

New Car For Moon And Mars Unveiled — And Test Driven By Retired Astronaut Chris Hadfield

By zenger.news | on March 15, 2022

By Ana Marjanovic A new lunar rover has been unveiled — and been given the mark of approval by retired astronaut Chris Hadfield. The FLEX (Flexible Logistics and Exploration) rover aims to be the transport of choice when there is a sustained human presence on the moon and Mars. Californian company Venturi Astrolab, Inc. recently tested a full-scale, fully-functional terrestrial […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!