Nemours Children’s Health Names Harold Mills Chairman of the Board

Nemours Children's Health announced today the election of Harold Mills as chair of The Nemours Foundation Board. Mills joined The Nemours Foundation Board in 2021. He succeeds Robert G. "Bob" Riney, who has served as board chair since 2019, and as a Nemours board member for 16 years. "It is with great confidence and enthusiasm that I pass the mantle […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!