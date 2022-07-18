The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Needing More Flavor: Average Americans Think Having A Healthy Lifestyle Will Make Them Miserable

By zenger.news | on July 18, 2022

By Darko Manevski Nearly half of Americans have admitted that following their idea of what a “healthy lifestyle” looks like would ultimately make them miserable, according to new research. Forty-nine percent said that following a “healthy lifestyle” would ultimately make them miserable. The survey of 2,000 adults looked at the bad reputation around sugar and found that similarly, 49 percent […]

