The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

NBA’s Kyrie Irving Claims He Is Not An Antisemite

By zenger.news | on November 22, 2022

By JNS Reporter Basketball star Kyrie Irving was suspended from the Brooklyn Nets for the last eight games after he “refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”  On Saturday, Nov. 19, he changed his mind.  Then, on Sunday, he rejoined his team in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Irving told local sports network SNY that he was […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!