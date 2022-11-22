NBA’s Kyrie Irving Claims He Is Not An Antisemite

By JNS Reporter Basketball star Kyrie Irving was suspended from the Brooklyn Nets for the last eight games after he “refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” On Saturday, Nov. 19, he changed his mind. Then, on Sunday, he rejoined his team in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Irving told local sports network SNY that he was […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!