NBA Buyout Candidates: 10 Players Who Could Be Available

By zenger.news | on February 12, 2022

By Moke Hamilton The 2022 NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and the likes of James Harden, Ben Simmons, CJ McCollum, Domantas Sabonis, Tyrese Haliburton and Kristaps Porzingis each found themselves with new addresses. However, for those teams that weren’t as fortunate, there will still be opportunity to improve. Impact players often become available on the buyout market, and […]

