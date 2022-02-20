Natural Selection Isn’t Always Slow, Flower Study Finds

By Martin M Barillas Evolution can occur in great leaps, despite Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection and small changes over time. Scientists have identified a flower in Colorado dubbed a “hopeful monster,” mutating to adapt to its environment. “Evolution doesn’t necessarily take all these small changes like Darwin proposed,” Scott Hodges of the University of California-Santa Barbara […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!