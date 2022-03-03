Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

NASA’s Curiosity Rover May Have Spied A Martian Flower

By zenger.news | on March 03, 2022

By Zachary Rosenthal You might not be able to find a real flower on Mars anytime soon, but NASA’s Curiosity Rover seems to have stumbled upon the next best thing. While investigating Martian rocks in Gale Crater, Curiosity snapped a photo of a penny-sized rock formation that looks like a piece of coral or a small flower. The discovery, which […]

