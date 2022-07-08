Mystic Veg: Woman Predicting The Future With Asparagus Reveals Next British Prime Minister

By Simona Kitanovska A fortune teller dubbed “Mystic Veg,” who predicts the future using ASPARAGUS, has revealed the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will be Ben Wallace. Jemima Packington, 66, has correctly predicted previous political events by tossing asparagus spears into the air and interpreting how they land on the ground. She foresaw Brexit, Boris Johnson becoming prime […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!