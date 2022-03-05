Mummification In Europe May Be The Oldest In The World

By Martin M Barillas Archeologists now believe that Europeans engaged in preburial mummification procedures, such as the desiccation of corpses, as early as 8,000 years ago, far earlier than previously believed. An international team of archeologists, led by Rita Peyroteo-Stjerna and Liv Nilsson Stutz, recently published a study in the European Journal of Archaeology proposing that Stone Age mummification was […]