Mucky Pups: Letter-Carriers Mistake Toy Dog For S3x Toy After Box Starts Shaking

By zenger.news | on July 06, 2022

By Lee Bullen Brazilian postal workers were left red-faced after confusing this cute dog toy for a sex aid after it arrived at the post office and began vibrating inside the packaging. In a viral post that has been viewed more than four million times on TikTok, Adriana Sirotenco, 45, from the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, explained that she […]

