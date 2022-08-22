Much-Loved Family Cat Missing For 11 Years Reunited With Owner After It Was Spotted On Facebook

By Simona Kitanovska A much-loved family cat missing for 11 years has been reunited with its owner after being spotted on a Facebook page. The wandering mix-cat Ziggy went missing in 2011 as a one-year-old kitten – leaving owner Ruth Orme devastated. After initial searches proved unsuccessful, Orme said they had long given up hope of seeing her alive again. […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!